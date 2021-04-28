B.U. Bearcats softball drops doubleheader to Fordham Rams 4-0, 3-1

BRONX, NY – The Binghamton University softball team was down in the Bronx Wednesday afternoon for a doubleheader against Fordham.

In game 1, the Bearcats bats went silent as they were only able to muster a combined 2 hits.

Meanwhile, the Rams whacked the ball around to the tune of 4 runs on 9 hits as they picked up a 4-0 shut out in the first frame.

Game 2 didn’t fair much better for BU.

However, they did add an extra hit and a run.

Mikayla Alvarez went 2-for-6 on the day with a run scored.

And Ally L’Amoreaux was tremendous in the circle in game 2 as she went 5 innings, allowing only 1 run on 3 hits.

However, Fordham takes game 2, 3-1, and sweeps the day.

Binghamton will look to bounce back this Saturday as they return home for Saturday and Sunday doubleheaders with UMass Lowell.

The Bearcats and Riverhawks will play at noon and 2 both days.