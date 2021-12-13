VESTAL, NY – It’s been an up-and-down season early on for the Binghamton Bearcats men’s basketball team.

BU has shown flashes at times, but have also had some letdowns.

One noticeable thing so far is that they’ve been in almost every one of their games.

Luckily, they had a chance for a big confidence booster on Saturday.

And they took full advantage as they hosted Oneonta.

Four different Bearcat players netted double-figure points, with George Tinsley, Jacob Falko, and Hakon Hjalmarsson scoring fifteen each.

That is a season-high mark for both Tinsley and Falko.

Tinsley also brought down a game-high nine rebounds.

In the end, Binghamton took care of business as they beat the Red Dragons, 79-55.

BU is back on the court tomorrow evening when they host Niagara.

The Bearcats and the Purple Eagles tip off at 7 PM.