BURLINGTON, VT – Things didn’t go any better in Burlington.

The Bearcats only lead came a minute and a half in when they were up 3-2.

UVM controlled this one all the way through, with the height of their lead reaching 26 in the 2nd half.

Jacob Falko paced all BU scorers with 14 points but that wasn’t nearly enough.

Vermont takes this one with ease, 82-51.

The Bearcats will look to bounce back on Saturday when they welcome in the New Hampshire Wildcats.

Tip off inside the Events Center will be at 2 PM.