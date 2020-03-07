B.U. Bearcats set to battle Seawolves in America East semifinals

VESTAL, NY – As the America East Women’s Basketball Tournament continues on, so do they Binghamton Bearcats.

4th-seeded B.U. will head down to Long Island this weekend for a semifinal showdown with top-seeded Stony Brook.

With just two days to go until the Bearcats and Seawolves meet, B.U. is in the midst of some final preparations.

By now, you know the unprecedented success this team has had this season.

But, the craziest part of it all is head coach Bethann Shapiro Ord believes she still hasn’t seen her team play to the best of their abilities!

“We are playing very good basketball. But, knowing what we have, and how special this team is, I know there’s even more we can get from them. We haven’t peaked. It’s about players continuing to step up, and taking care of each other,” she said.

One of the players who’s stepped up all season is freshman Denai Bowman.

Bowman has put together a phenomenal rookie year.

She is one of only five Bearcats to play in all thirty games, and one of three who have scored in all thirty.

Since their last loss seven games ago, Bowman is averaging just under 10 points per game, and has scored in double figures eight times this season.

But, despite the immediate impact she’s made individually, Bowman is even more excited for what the team, as a whole, has accomplished.

“It’s been great. I wouldn’t change a thing about it. The leadership of the coaches and my teammates. Just the experience of having a winning season, and being able to get to the semifinals of the playoffs,” says Bowman.

If B.U. can knock off Stony Brook Sunday, Bowman and the Bearcats will earn a spot in the America East Finals for the first time in program history.

Tip-off between the Bearcats and Seawolves is Sunday at 4:00 pm.