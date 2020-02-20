B.U. Bearcats men’s basketball team sits in the basement of the America East

There’s still a possibility the B.U. men’s team won’t make the America East Tournament.

The Bearcats are in danger of being the lone team left out for the second time in three seasons.

They currently occupy the 9th slot at 2-10, a game back of 3-9 Maine, whom they’ve lost to twice.

Now, here’s where the Bearcats could catch some breaks.

They still have games against 4th place Hartford, 5th place UMBC, 6th place UMass Lowell, and 7th place New Hampshire.

B.U. already beat UMBC once, and showed they can hang with anyone after knocking off Stony Brook.

They not only need to take care of business, but could also use some help.

So with four games left, things are far from over for Binghamton.

But, they need to capitalize on some favorable match ups to ensure they’re still playing come March.