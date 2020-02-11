B.U. Bearcats men’s basketball fall at home 75-82, women lose on the road 75-65

The Binghamton University men’s basketball team hosting Maine.

Both B.U. and Maine battling to make sure they aren’t the 9th team in the standings and get left out of the conference tournament.

The Black Bears carried a two point lead into the locker room at halftime before they surged ahead to begin the second half, using an 18-0 run to build a large lead.

However, B.U. didn’t pack it in as they then pieced together an 18-9 run of their own to get to within six.

But, Maine was able to hold off the Bearcats and pick up the road win, 82-75.

Richard Caldwell Jr. scored a team-high 20 points, while George Tinsley notched another double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

That loss drops B.U. to 2-8 in the America East, and were jumped by the now 3-7 Black Bears for the 8th spot.

Binghamton will look to right the ship on Wednesday when they welcome in a team they already upset a month ago, Stony Brook.

The Bearcats and Seawolves tip off in the Events Center at 7 pm.

Then on Sunday, the B.U. women’s team was in Bangor to take on Maine.

Sole possession of 3rd place in the conference was on the line.

The Bearcats and Black Bears traded baskets throughout the entire game, and it was incredibly exciting.

This game featured 13 lead changes and was tied on 17 different occasions.

B.U. got a look to try and win the game at the end of regulation, but the shot wouldn’t fall.

So, it went to overtime where the Black Bears outscored B.U. 14-4 to pull away.

Maine had three players score over 20 points to help them get the win 75-65 and with it, 3rd place in the standings.

Binghamton got 17 points from Kai Moon, while Carly Boland added 13 and Annie Ramil another 11.

B.U. still has a one game lead for the 4th place position, which would give them a home playoff game in the first round.

The Bearcats will head to Stony Brook on Wednesday to try and snap the nation’s longest win streak.

The Seawolves have won 20 in a row.

Tip off for that one is at 6:31 pm.