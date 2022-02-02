STONY BROOK, NY – Down on Long Island, the BU and Stony Brook men battling for the final time as well.

BU came out firing in this one as they built up a first half lead as large as 16, and carried an 11-point lead into the locker room.

The Bearcats kept the pedal to the metal and saw Jacob Falko drop 29 points on the Seawolves, setting a career-high mark.

BU also got 13 from John McGriff as the Bearcats get an enormous 77-61 win, giving them six in conference play.

With UAlbany’s loss to UMBC, Binghamton now moves up to the #2 spot in the conference standings.

They’re back at it on Saturday when they host Maine at 2 PM.