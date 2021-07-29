B.U. Bearcats men’s and women’s soccer teams release 2021 schedule

VESTAL, NY – Over to Binghamton University as we’re getting closer and closer to the fall sports season.

And with that, the Bearcats men’s and women’s soccer teams released their 2021 schedules on Wednesday.

Here’s a look at some of their notable games.

For the men, they’ll open the season on August 26th at Colgate.

They’ll then play their first home game on the 30th when they host St. Bonaventure.

They’ll head up to Syracuse on September 14th.

They then open up America East play on September 25th against Stony Brook.

And their regular season wraps up on November 2nd against Vermont.

And for the women’s team, they open up on August 19th at Siena.

Their home opener is on the 22nd against Fordham.

They will also be playing at Syracuse, as they’ll take on the Orange September 2nd.

Conference play begins September 19th against Vermont.

And the regular season concludes on October 28th against UAlbany.

There are plenty of local student-athletes on these teams, including 5 former Vestal High Schoolers.