VESTAL, NY – BU and Maine tipping off inside the Events Center earlier today in front of a solid crowd.

1st half, Jacob Falko down low to Dan Petcash. Petcash rising up and touching the shot in off the glass.

Then, Falko to Petcash again. This time, Petcash bounces it to Ogheneyole Akuwovo and that’s easy money for the big man.

Down the other end, Akuwovo with the major rejection.

Tavieon White in the paint kicks it back out to Petcash and the junior drains the three.

Petcash finished with 11 points while White brought down a game-high 9 rebounds.

It was Jacob Falko who, once again, led the charge for BU.

The junior transfer tallied a team-high 18 points.

Binghamton would get up by as many as 17 before ultimately winning by 9, 69-60. Nice win for BU.

The Bearcats largest test of the conference season comes this Wednesday as BU heads to Vermont to face a Catamounts team that has yet to lose to an America East opponent.

The top 2 teams in the conference tip off at 7 PM.