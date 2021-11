VESTAL, NY – As if starting their season 2-0 wasn’t enough for the Binghamton University women’s basketball team, one of their own has already received an America East honor.

Freshman forward Genevieve Coleman was named the conference’s Rookie of the Week.

The Owego native averaged 10 points and 6 rebounds in two games last week, including nearly going for a double-double against Canisius.

BU is back in action at home on Wednesday against Cornell at 7 PM.