B.U. Bearcats fall to Stony Brook Seawolves in America East semifinals 52-47

Stony Brook, NY – The Binghamton University women’s basketball team went into their America East Semifinal match-up with top-seeded Stony Brook Sunday looking to make some more history.

The Bearcats were looking to punch their ticket to the America East Championship game for the first time in their 19 seasons at the Division I level.

The team came in fired up, with the pep band, spirit squads, and plenty of fans on hand on Long Island.

Annie Ramil driving, trying to spin away from the defender on the block, and gets the little bunny to go.

Here comes Carly Boland up the floor.

She connects with Denai Bowman slashing to the basket and gets the shot to fall.

Now, Kai Moon doing what she does best.

Creates enough space to bury a step-back three.

However, the America East Player of the Year was heavily guarded all day and finished with only 11 points on 31% shooting.

Junior Olivia Ramil also finished with the same point total while matching her sister, Annie, for a team-high five rebounds.

The Bearcat offense struggled to find any sort of rhythm in this one as they shot only 32% and connected on 3 of 12 from deep.

Meanwhile, Stony Brook hit it’s stride after a slow start and continued to build their lead.

The Bearcats bid for a conference title ends in the semifinal round as Stony Brook wins, 57-42.

The Seawolves host Maine for the America East title Friday.

However, Binghamton’s season is most likely not over as they will find out if they will be participating in the WBI tournament next week.