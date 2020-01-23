B.U. Bearcats defeat Seawolves 83-79

BRONX, NY – Down on Long Island, the B.U. men’s team trying to pick up a win over the same opponent.

Some B.U. fans making the trip.

Pierre Sarr threads the needle on the pass to Richard Caldwell, and Caldwell finishes at the rim.

Then, Brenton Mills takes a three.

Won’t go, but George Tinsley brings down the rebound and gets the putback.

Sam Sessoms going to work now.

The crossover and drives to the hoop.

Sessoms scored a game-high 25 points.

Sarr added 19 more and 14 rebounds for a double-double, while Tinsley and Caldwell chipped in 14 points each.

Binghamton gets the big conference road win 83-79 in the same place they upset Stony Brook in the America East quarterfinals last year.

B.U. is back in the Events Center Saturday to host UNH at 4:00 pm.