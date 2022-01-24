VESTAL, NY – BU was at home Monday night to take on the reigning America East champions, Hartford.

The Hawks struggling this year, sitting at 3-11.

However, Hartford built up a first half lead as large as 19.

But, BU up to the challenge. Ogheneyole Akuwovo comes up with the steal, and the emphatic two-hand dunk down the other way.

Hakon Hjalmarsson up the floor. Eurosteps through the paint and finishes with a reverse lay up like it was nothing. What a play.

Dan Petcash with a lead bounce pass to Jacob Falko goes under and up for two.

He’d continue his hot streak as he’d finish with a game-high 22 points.

Same is true for that man, Christian Hinckson. Him and Falko have become quite the dynamic duo.

Hinckson strung together his third-straight game with double figure points, 20, and came up one rebound shy of his third-consecutive double-double.

BU picks up another big America East win, beating Hartford, 74-64.

The Bearcats and Hawks meet again on Wednesday, only this time, down in Hartford.

Tip off for that one is at 7 PM.