B.U. Bearcats baseball drops doubleheader to Stony Brook Seawolves 7-1, 15-3

VESTAL, NY – Wrapping up this evening with a look at the beginning of the season finale series for the Binghamton University baseball team.

BU hosting Stony Brook for 2 today and 2 tomorrow.

In game 1, Stony Brook jumped out to a 5-0 lead just 3 innings in and they didn’t look back.

Alex Baratta came through with an RBI single in the bottom of the 4th to bet BU on the board.

But, that would be their lone run as the Seawolves top the Bearcats in game 1, 7-1.

Game 2 did not go any better for Binghamton, despite a 2-run 1st inning to make it a 3-2 Stony Brook lead.

Baratta, once again, getting it done at the dish as he went 2-for-3 with 2 RBI’s and a run scored.

However, an 8-run 7th inning for the Seawolves put this one out of reach for the Bearcats.

Stony Brook takes game 2, 15-3.

These two meet again for a doubleheader on Saturday, in what will be Binghamton’s final games of the season.

First pitch is at noon for game 1.