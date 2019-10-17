B.U. Bearcat women picked to finish 4th in preseason poll

VESTAL, N.Y. – It’s never too early to get into a basketball state of mind.

On Wednesday, the America East Conference released the 2019-20 conference preseason poll, revealing what all nine head coaches believe the final standings may look like.

The Binghamton Bearcats were chosen to finish 4th in the America East, one spot higher than last year’s preseason poll.

Also, for the second straight year, Bearcats senior guard Kai Moon was selected as a member of the preseason all-conference team.

Moon was a 2nd-Team All-Conference member after last season.

B.U. opens this year on the road at Siena on Tuesday, November 5th.