Ypsilanti, MI – The Binghamton University women’s team on the road to face Eastern Michigan earlier.

The Bearcats found themselves in an eight point hole after the 1st, and fell behind by as many as 12.

However, some of the BU veterans stepped up in a big way.

For the sixth time this season, Birna Benonysdottir netted double figure points with a 17 point, 5 rebound effort today.

Hayley Moore had herself a day from three-point land as the senior drained six of eleven from beyond the arc, finishing with sixteen points and a game-high three steals.

Denai Bowman with another incredible game as she finished with 18 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and a block, with the first three being game highs.

BU got the game to within a single possession in the final moments.

But, their rally falls short as the Bearcats fall to the Eagles in a tight one, 66-62.

BU is now off until December 20th when they begin play in the FIU Holiday Classic Tournament down in Miami.

Binghamton will take on host FIU that Monday at 11 AM.