B.U. Bearcat men fall to Columbia on the road 85-77

NEW YORK, NY – The BU men’s team was in action on Wednesday as they were down in the city taking on Columbia.

And talk about a night for Tyler Bertram.

The junior from Cooperstown went off in this one, going 10-of-14 from the floor, including 7-of-10 from three, and led all scorers with 29 points.

That’s a new career-high mark for Bertram.

John McGriff and George Tinsley also finished in double-digit scoring, as Tinsley finished with 14 while McGriff netted 12.

The Bearcats built up a lead that grew as large as 16.

Despite all those positives, BU saw Columbia go on a 16-0 run in the final 6 minutes and 19 seconds to tie the game and force overtime.

In a shocking twist, BU falls to Columbia, 85-77 in overtime.

BU will look to get back in the win column on Saturday when they head to UConn to take on the 23rd-ranked Huskies.

Tip off for that one is at noon.