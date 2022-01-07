VESTAL, NY – The Binghamton University men’s and women’s teams are continuing to see their schedules getting shifted around in the midst of this latest COVID outbreak.

The BU women are going to get back on the court for a game tomorrow for the first time since December 21st as they’ll host NJIT at 2 PM in their America East opener.

The Bearcats had three prior games postponed due to COVID issues that have now been rescheduled.

Their game against UMBC that was scheduled for December 30th will now be played January 24th.

BU will now host UAlbany on January 31st, moved from the original January 5th date.

And they will travel to UMass Lowell on February 14th, over a month since the original date of January 2nd.

As for the men, earlier today they found out that their game scheduled for next Wednesday at home against Hartford has been postponed due to COVID issues with the Hawks.

A make-up date for that one still has yet to be announced.

The men, who are 2-0 to begin America East play, will also host NJIT tomorrow, with tip off at 4 PM.