VESTAL, NY – The rotating door that is the Binghamton University basketball schedules.

Both Bearcat teams were originally slated to play Hartford Wednesday night, the men at home and the women in Connecticut.

However, due to COVID issues with the Hawks, those games were postponed.

On Wednesday though, the America East released the make-up dates for those two meetings.

Now, the men will take on the Hawks Monday, January 24 at 7:30 PM inside the Events Center.

Meanwhile, the women will head to Hartford on Monday, February 21 for a 5 PM tip off.