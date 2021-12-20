VESTAL, NY – Some more basketball now. This from Binghamton University.

Some changes to the Bearcats schedule due to COVID-19 issues.

The first on the women’s side as their game against FIU down in Miami was cancelled earlier today.

This coming amidst COVID issues among the FIU program as their game against UMass Lowell for tomorrow was cancelled as well.

However, BU will play their other scheduled game in the FIU Holiday Classic tomorrow against Ohio University at 11 AM.

To the men’s team now, and due to COVID protocols among the Bearcats program, their scheduled home game against Niagara tomorrow night has been cancelled.

Interim Athletic Director Dennis Kalina stated: “Our region has seen an uptick in COVID cases and we want to do everything we can to protect our students, staff, fans, and community.”

The men are now off until next Wednesday when they are scheduled to take on Elmira at home at 7 PM.

However, that is dependent on how quickly their current situation clears up.