WHITE PLAINS, NY – A former Binghamton Bearcat is finally getting his shot at being a pro.

JC Show, who played three seasons with the Bearcats and tallied nearly one-thousand points, was acquired by the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League on Monday.

Show was originally drafted in the third round by the Salt Lake City Stars in the G League Draft this past October.

Show played two games with the Stars, averaging seven points in those contests before being waived.

Show has already played two games with the Knicks, scoring nine points over twenty-six minutes of action in his debut the day he was signed.

He followed that up Wednesday with two points, three rebounds, and three assists in twenty-seven minutes of work.

The Knicks next game is December 28th when they take on the Lakeland Magic at 7 PM.