WHITNEY POINT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Delana James of the Whitney Point Girls Lacrosse team is the Tioga State Bank, NewsChannel 34 Sports Athlete of the Week.

James was a big part of the Eagles attack this season that helped the team win the Section 4 Class D championship.

Congratulations to Delana on all that she and her team accomplished this season!