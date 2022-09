BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Another week of phenomenal local sports action brings us another phenomenal athlete to recognize.

Congratulations to Kendall Brady of the Vestal Field Hockey team who is the NewsChannel 34 Athlete of the Week after a big performance against Whitney Point.

Brady scored both the teams goals in a back and forth contest against the Eagles.

She is a Junior and a big part of the Golden Bears Field Hockey team.

Congratulations to Kendall for her accomplishments!