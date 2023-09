VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Jacob Nelson of the Vestal Boys Soccer team is the NewsChannel 34, Tioga State Bank Athlete of the Week.

Nelson has been crucial for the Golden Bears, scoring the game tying goal against Horseheads in a game that Vestal would go on to win in overtime.

Congratulations to Jacob and the rest of the team on all they have accomplished!