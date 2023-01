VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Carmella DiRenzo of the Vestal Girls Basketball team is the Tioga State Bank, NewsChannel 34 Athlete of the Week.

DiRenzo made a number of big plays in the Golden Bears game against Corning a couple of weeks ago and has been a contributor all season long.

Congratulations to Carmella and the rest of the team on all they have accomplished this season!