VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Braden McMahon of the Vestal Boys Lacrosse team is the Tioga State Bank, NewsChannel 34 Sports Athlete of the Week.

McMahon has been a key contributor for the Golden Bears attack all season long as they look to win another section title.

Vestal will face Ithaca on Thursday in the championship game.

Congratulations to Braden and his entire team on all they have accomplished this season!