VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Aubrey Baker of the Vestal Volleyball team is the Tioga State Bank, NewsChannel 34 Sports Fall Sports MVP.

One of the best Volleyball players in our area who this year, helped lead her team to their 3rd section 4 title in a row.

A 3 time all-conference, 2 time all-state and 3-time section 4 champion, Aubrey Baker has certainly made the most of her Varsity Volleyball career at Vestal.

A career that ends for the senior after leading the Golden Bears to another title, one that is a special way to close her career.

“3 in a row, so that was awesome,” Baker said. “But it was also more fun because all the Seniors are my best friends, so I got to do it with them. And then all the Juniors it was fun too because I’ve been playing with a few of the girls like Hannah Nemecek, Hannah Smyk, a bunch of the girls for a while and it was really nice to win with them too.”

The leader on the court for the Golden Bears, Baker was the one that made things happen when the team needed a play.

“If we needed that side out, we needed a kill, she was the go-to player for us,” Vestal Volleyball Head Coach Joe Nemecek said. “Even if the other team knew the ball was coming to her, she’d find a way to get it down.”

It was not only making plays for Baker, but she also used her strengths on the court to make an impact in many different ways for this year’s Vestal team.

“I think I’m very loud,” Baker said. “Because I’ve been told I’m very loud, by many people. So, I think that’s one of my biggest strengths is that I’m very loud. And I try to make myself useful in every single way possible. So, I’ve played every single position that I’ve had the opportunity to play, so I’ve played every position on the court, so I know what everybody else’s job is.”

Baker’s ability to play different positions is one way she was a leader this year.

Her leadership abilities were on display this season and helped the Golden Bears reach their goals.

“She’s one of the first people at practice,” Joe Nemecek said. “Setting up the net, doing all the little stuff. And then on the court, she was a very positive player, which, that’s one of the most important things in Volleyball.”

Volleyball is of course a team game and Baker mentioned the strong team chemistry that allowed Vestal to repeat as champions once more.

“We all mostly had that same goal,” Baker said. “We want to win sectionals, we wanna win together, we wanna do well together, and so there wasn’t really any drama, we all just got along and played together, so it was awesome.”

An incredible ending to a phenomenal career in a Vestal uniform for Aubrey Baker.