VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Adrienne Mayes of the Vestal Field Hockey team has been named the Tioga State Bank, NewsChannel 34 Athlete of the Week.

Mayes has been crucial to the Vestal attack, scoring 6 goals so far in 2023.

Congratulations to Adrienne and the entire team on all they have accomplished this season!