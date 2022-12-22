ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – This past season, the Union-Endicott football team went on a historic playoff run.

A big factor in that run to the state title game, was the player we highlight with our Male Fall MVP, a part of our Tioga State Bank, Athlete of the Week series.

A dynamic running back and safety for the Tigers who made the endzone a familiar ending to many plays, Nick Lang earns the recognition after his phenomenal year for U-E.

For anyone who watched a Union-Endicott football game this season, they probably got used to hearing Nick Lang announced as the ball carrier after a big play and seeing number 9 crossing the goal line for a touchdown.

When Lang talked about what went well for him this year, it was all about enjoying playing the game of football with his teammates.

“I just went out there with my teammates and I just made sure we had fun,” Lang said. “There was stuff that we couldn’t control in certain games but we had to stay together. I think that’s one thing that helped us win this year and helped our whole team do well throughout the whole season.”

A playmaker in all phases of the game, Lang made an impact every time he stepped between the lines.

Head Coach Tommy Baleno credits this to Lang’s competitiveness and motivation to help his team win.

“When it’s time to win, when there’s only a few more minutes left on the clock, he gets the ball in his hand and he’s gonna be determined,” Baleno said. “So those are kinda the plays that are most impressive. You love the one handed catches and you love all of that kinda stuff, but I like the plays where you kinda see him will the game and you kinda just see his fortitude and grit to kinda make things happen. And that’s most impressive because that’s the sign of a person maturing in their game.”

Making plays and winning games is exactly what Lang did throughout the year for the Tigers.

What drove him to be great?

The people around him.

“It was just the whole thing about my teammates,” Lang said. “I know that I didn’t want to let my teammates down, I didn’t want to let my family down, my friends, my coaches. So, whatever I was doing, I was doing it with a purpose.”

The result of all his success and his playing with a purpose was a state title appearance, something Lang will look back on fondly.

“I just think of the team that we had and how we stuck together like I said,” Lang said. “And everything that we were able to accomplish, people said we couldn’t do it and we did it. So, we just proved everyone wrong.”

With this being his senior season, Lang played his final football games for the Tigers, leaving his mark in the U-E football history books.

“Nick will be missed,” Baleno said. “But I think he left a great legacy behind him where young players can kinda follow his lead and hopefully carry the torch.”

A historic year for the U-E star, earning an MVP as well.

Congratulations to Nick on a great season!