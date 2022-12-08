ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Max Sementelli of the Union-Endicott football team is the Tioga State Bank, NewsChannel 34 Athlete of the Week.

Sementelli helped lead the Tigers to the programs first state title game appearance in the current playoff format.

In the state semifinal against Hilton, Sementelli threw for 2 touchdowns in the win, following up that performance with another 2 touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown in the state championship game.

Congratulations to Max on all he and his team have accomplished this year!