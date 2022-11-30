ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Cooper Hughes of the Union-Endicott football team is the Tioga State Bank, NewsChannel 34 Athlete of the Week.

Hughes has been a crucial part of Union-Endicott’s historic playoff run, recording a pick-six in both the section final and regional final on defense and rushing for touchdowns on offense.

Congratulations to Cooper on all that he and his team have accomplished this season!

The Tigers will play Somers in the Class A state championship game on Saturday at 3 p.m. at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.