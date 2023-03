ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Adriana Fontana of the Union-Endicott Girls Basketball team has been named the Tioga State Bank, NewsChannel 34 Athlete of the Week.

Fontana was crucial in the Tigers Section Title winning season, leading the team with 20 points in the championship game.

Congratulations to Adriana and her team on all they accomplished.