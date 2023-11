TIOGA CENTER, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Sophia Haney of the Tioga Girls Soccer team was voted the Tioga State Bank, NewsChannel 34 Athlete of the Week.

Haney was crucial in the Tigers opening round playoff win, scoring the game tying goal with less than 5 minutes to play in regulation and then scoring the game winning goal in overtime.

Congratulations to Sophia and the entire team on all they have accomplished this season!