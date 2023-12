TIOGA CENTER, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Ousmane Duncanson of the Tioga Football team is the Tioga State Bank, NewsChannel 34 Sports Athlete of the Week.

Duncanson rushed for 112 yards and 1 touchdown in the Tigers state championship game win on Saturday.

Congratulations to Ousmane and the entire team on all they accomplished this season!