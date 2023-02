TIOGA CENTRAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Emily Sindoni of the Tioga Girls Wrestling team has been named the Tioga State Bank, NewsChannel 34 Sports Athlete of the Week.

Sindoni won the 132 lb. division at the first ever New York Public High School Athletic Association Girls Wrestling Invitational.

Congratulations to Emily and her teammates on all they have accomplished this season.