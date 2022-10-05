BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Meagan Hannigan from the Susquehanna Valley Volleyball team is the Tioga State Bank NewsChannel 34 Athlete of the Week.

She played a crucial roll in the Sabers win in three straight sets over Windsor, a performance that featured many highlight worthy plays including a number of kills.

The sophomore plays a big part on the SV squad, congratulations to Meagan on all that she has accomplished thus far this season!

As always, be sure to vote for our next Athlete of the Week!