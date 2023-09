CONKLIN, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Luke Kariam of the Susquehanna Valley Football team is the Tioga State Bank, NewsChannel 34 Sports Athlete of the Week!

Kariam led the Sabers to the win over Oneonta in Week 2, throwing for a touchdown on offense while grabbing an interception and fumble recovery on defense, all in the 1st quarter.

Congratulations to Luke and the entire team on all they have accomplished this season.