CONKLIN, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Ella Kariam of the Susquehanna Valley Girls Basketball team is the Tioga State Bank, NewsChannel 34 Sports Athlete of the Week!

Kariam has been a crucial part of the Sabers who are currently leading the STAC East division.

Congratulations to Ella and the entire team on all they have accomplished this season!