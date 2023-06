CONKLIN, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Danica LaBarre of the Susquehanna Valley Softball team is the Tioga State Bank, NewsChannel 34 Sports Athlete of the Week.

LaBarre played a big role in the Sabers advancing to the Class B semifinals, including hitting an RBI double in their quarterfinal win over Owego.

Congratulations to Danica and her entire team on all they have accomplished this season!