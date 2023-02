NEWARK VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Hayley Beebe of the Newark Valley Girls Basketball team has been named the Tioga State Bank, NewsChannel 34 Sports Athlete of the Week.

Beebe played a huge role in the Cardinals win over Union-Endicott a few weeks ago, hitting a game tying 3-pointer with 4 seconds remaining to force overtime.

Newark Valley is undefeated and ranked third in the state for Class B Girls Basketball.

Congratulations to Beebe and her team on all they have accomplished this season.