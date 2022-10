BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Paige Olenski of the Maine-Endwell Field Hockey team is the Tioga State Bank, NewsChannel 34 Athlete of the Week.

Olenski had a huge game in goal for the Spartans against Owego, allowing just 1 goal and saving 5/5 penalties in a shoot-out.

Congratulations to Paige on all she’s accomplished!