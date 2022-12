ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Ethan Sadler of the Maine-Endwell football team is the Tioga State Bank, NewsChannel 34 Athlete of the Week.

A contributor throughout the entire season on both offense and defense, Sadler rushed for a touchdown in both the state final and semi-final.

He also had what may just be the play of the year back in the regular season when he ran back an interception for a 101-yard touchdown.

Congratulations to Ethan and his team on all they have accomplished.