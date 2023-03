ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Bryan Cook of the Maine-Endwell Hockey team in the Broome County High School Hockey Association (BCHSHA) is the Tioga State Bank, NewsChannel 34 Sports Athlete of the Week.

Cook was a crucial part of the Spartans run in the playoff tournament, that included wins against Vestal and Elmira, both games in which he scored goals.

Congratulations to Bryan and his team on all they had accomplished this year!