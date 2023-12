ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Austyn Nyschot of the Maine-Endwell Football team is the Tioga State Bank, NewsChannel 34 Sports Athlete of the Week!

Nyschot has helped lead the Spartans to the state championship game, including 4 total touchdowns in the state regional game.

Congratulations to Austyn and the entire team on all they have accomplished this season!