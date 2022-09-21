BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The first NewsChannel 34 Athlete of the Week for the year is here!

Congratulations to Austyn Nyschot, a defensive back, wide receiver and punt returner for Maine-Endwell football who turned in a big performance in the Spartans Week 1 win over Union-Endicott!

Nyschot deliverd the biggest play of the contest when he ran back a punt return 80 yards for the game’s opening touchdown.

On defense, Austyn was also made a number of fine tackles and provided strong coverage in the secondary.

Maine-Endwell currently stands at 2-0 after wins over Union-Endicott and Norwich, they will take on Chenango Forks on Friday at 7 p.m. on the road in a battle between two defending state champions.