JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Qsan Tucker Jr. of the Johnson City Boys Basketball team has been named the Tioga State Bank, NewsChannel 34 Sports Athlete of the Week.

He has been a force for the Wildcats, helping to lead them to the number 1 seed in the Class A playoffs and aiding in a victory in the semifinals as well.

Congratulations to Qsan and his entire team on all they have accomplished this season, Johnson City gets Horseheads on Sunday in the Class A championship game.