JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Jacob Taylor of the Johnson City Baseball team has been named the Tioga State Bank, NewsChannel 34 Sports Athlete of the Week.

On the mound, at the plate and in the field, Taylor has made a positive impact this year for JC.

The Wildcats went 10-8 this season and enter the playoffs as the 5 seed.

Congratulations to Jacob on all he and his team have accomplished this season.