JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Emma Phelan of the Johnson City Girls Basketball team has been named the Tioga State Bank, NewsChannel 34 Sports Athlete of the Week.

Phelan played a key role in the Wildcats win over divisional opponent Maine-Endwell a couple of weeks ago.

Phelan and the Wildcats are in a position to clinch the STAC metro division if they can win out in their final league games.

Congratulations to Emma and her team on all they have accomplished this season!