BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Emily Nickson of the Chenango Valley Girls Lacrosse team is our Tioga State Bank, NewsChannel 34 Athlete of the Week, aiding the Warriors to some strong performances early in the season.

She scored a handful of goals in CV’s win over their rivals, Chenango Forks, including the game winning score with less than one minute to play in the contest.

Congratulations to Emily and her team on all they have accomplished so far this season.