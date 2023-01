BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Steven Samsel of the Chenango Forks Boys Basketball team is the Tioga State Bank, NewsChannel 34 Athlete of the Week.

Samsel has been a key part of the Blue Devils strong season, helping to lead Chenango Forks to a ranking of 29 in the latest New York State rankings for Class B.

Samsel also played a big role in the rivalry win over Chenango Valley last week.

Congratulations to Steven on all he and his team have accomplished this season.